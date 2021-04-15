The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 50° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., April 16, 2021

Friday’s TV Schedule

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

1:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota ESPNU

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: TBA MLB

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chi White Sox at Boston

MLB

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle ROOT

7 p.m.: LA Dodgers at San Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA

Noon: Indiana at Utah ROOT

4:15 p.m.: LA Clippers at Philadelphia ESPN

6:35 p.m.: New York at Dallas ESPN

Gymnastics, college women

10 a.m.: NCAA Championships: Semifinal ESPN2

3 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Semifinal ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston NHL

Rugby

10 p.m.: Premiership: London at Northampton NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

6 p.m.: Washington at Washington State Pac-12

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920 AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700 AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Boston FS1

6 p.m.: Minnesota at LA Angels FS1

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle ROOT

Basketball, NBA

1:45 p.m.: Utah at LA Lakers ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC

Boxing

4 p.m.: PBC Fight Night Undercard Bouts FS1

5 p.m.: PBC Fight Night FOX 28

Football, college

10 a.m.: Alabama Spring Game ESPN

11 a.m.: Holy Cross vs. Bucknell CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Grambling State at Southern NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Alabama State ESPNU

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship GOLF

Gymnastics, college women

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Championships: Final ABC

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Winnipeg NHL

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Lacrosse, college men

8:30 a.m.: American at Virginia CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Utah at Virginia ESPNU

MMA

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night ESPN

Rugby, MLR

7:30 a.m.: Seattle at Toronto ROOT

4 p.m.: San Diego at Utah CBS Sports

Soccer, college men

3 p.m.: Washington at Stanford Pac-12

Soccer, men

3 p.m.: MLS: Austin FC at LA FC FOX 28

Softball, college

11 a.m.: Florida at Alabama ESPNU

1 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oregon at Washington (Game 1) Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Oregon at Washington (Game 2) Pac-12

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920 AM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700 AM

Football, college

Noon: Idaho at Northern Arizona 700 AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Italian Grand Prix ESPN2

7 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying FS1

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400 FOX 28

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle ROOT

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs ESPN

4 p.m.: TBA MLB

Basketball, NBA

10:15 a.m.: New Orleans at New York ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Clippers NBA

Bowling

9:30 a.m.: PBA: Super Slam FOX 28

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: FCS Football Selection Special ESPNU

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: RBC Heritage CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic GOLF

Hockey, NHL

Noon: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey NHL

3:30 p.m.: NY Islanders at Philadelphia NBC Sports

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Horse racing

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Lafayette at Lehigh CBS Sports

Lacrosse, college women

9:30 a.m.: Michigan at Northwestern ESPNU

Rugby

11:30 a.m.: MLR: United New York at Old Glory DC FS1

Soccer, college women

8 a.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship FS1

Soccer, men

5:30 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal NBC Sports

Noon: MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami ABC

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew FS1

7 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Vancouver ROOT

Softball, college

Noon: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ESPN2

2 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

11:30 a.m.: TBA ESPNU

2 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 92.5 FM

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Arizona at Washington State 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 92.5 FM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories