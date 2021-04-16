Anti-American bills

Republicans are looking more and more anti-American by the week. Their “blue lives matter” stance was shot down when 12 of them voted against honoring Capitol Police for their bravery on Jan. 6, just recently. Appreciating law enforcement is vital for America.

Then, we have Republicans challenging the cornerstone of American existence namely, your right to vote. In Republican-led Legislatures across the country, bills have been and are being planned to restrict Americans right to vote. Georgia is a prime example of voter suppression exhibited right in front of our collective faces. Their recently passed restrictive law would allow state legislators to overturn election results they don’t like. Also, it is now a crime to provide water to voters standing in line to vote, in Georgia.

Anti-American for sure. We citizens must stand up for our country’s continued democratic existence. Our congressional representatives need to hear from us in supporting voting rights, not voting suppression.

J. Gary Kavanagh

Spokane