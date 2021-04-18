Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Ownership of assault guns

Steven Stuart’s letter (April 6) asks, “What is an assault gun?” Mr. Stuart answers the question himself when he says, “the AR-15 is a civilian version of the military M-16.” The military M-16 is an assault weapon! It’s intended use is to kill people.

Here is a more detailed description: An assault gun is one with the intended use to kill as many people in as short a period of time as possible.

One tragic example of such use is the Sandy Hook massacre. Twenty children killed by an assault gun. Hunting with a high-capacity weapon? Is the hunter out to kill as many animals as possible? Nothing legal about that. Or does the assault gun-owner want to own one just to carry it to a “protest” to demonstrate how macho he/she is?

Gun owners complain that gun control people want to “take away our guns.” Well this is one gun control person who wants exactly that! Take away weapons of war.

As far as I am concerned there is no reasonable need to possess an AR-15. Gun-owners can cite all of the nonsense statistics they want, but one fact is clear: There would be less people dead from gun violence if private ownership of assault weapons were disallowed.

Norman R. Coffman

Spokane

 

