spt_210419_areardup

From staff and wire reports

Down 11-5 to Louisville in the fifth and deciding set, Washington seemed minutes away from being knocked out of the NCAA tournament.

But after UW got a sideout, senior Maria Bogomolova served six straight winning points to give Washington a 12-11 lead. Soon after, the Huskies were celebrating a 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13 victory Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska, to earn a spot in the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six seasons.

“I’d have a hard time thinking of one better,” UW coach Keegan Cook said of the comeback, against the No. 11-seeded Cardinals. “That’s up there, if not No. 1. Just the combination of the moment and what it took and the quality of the opponent. Just really proud of our team.”

The Huskies (19-3), the No. 6 seed in the tournament, will face unseeded Pittsburgh at 9 a.m. Monday for a berth in the Final Four.

Baseball

Gonzaga 11, Pepperdine 6: Brett Harris finished 3-for-3 with two runs to lead Gonzaga’s 13-hit effort, and the Bulldogs (22-13, 11-4 WCC) scored runs in five consecutive innings after getting down 0-2 in the first to clinch a series win over Pepperdine.

Arizona 14, Washington State 8: Despite a 16-hit outing, Washington State (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12) couldn’t keep up with the No. 13 Wildcats (23-11, 9-6 Pac-12). who clinched the weekend series with a 14-8 victory Sunday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

Whitworth 11-9, George Fox 8-7: After a sweep in a doubleheader Friday, Whitworth secured a series win in an 11-inning battle in game one Sunday, but the Bruins outhit the Bucs 13-11 in a seven-inning game two to avoid the sweep.