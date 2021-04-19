April 20 letters

Little known Albi facts

In 1948, ’49 and ’50, 26 organizations and citizens fundraised $600,000 to build the stadium. Construction started in April 1950 and was completed four months later. When finished, dirt and grass were donated by two military posts as their way to honor our fallen heroes, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. The stadium is a veterans monument! The original name was Spokane Memorial Stadium. The many who donated were overjoyed to present it as a gift to the city, free and clear, as a memorial to our city’s sons who gave their lives in their country’s wars. The mayor of Spokane, city commissioners, Spokane school board president and ranking officials voted in favor that the stadium be a permanent memorial to our war heroes. More than 70 years ago, Spokane had great visions to build a 28,000-seat stadium. They knew Spokane was growing. Matter of fact, they soon expanded seating by the thousands. The name was changed to Joe Albi Stadium in 1962. Joe Albi was battling ALS. Joe Albi did more for Spokane and the Inland Empire sports world, than any other man, ever.

In 2006, an engineering study showed with $4 million in minimal repairs, the stadium would last the next 30 years. The City of Spokane still owned the stadium when we voted in November 2018. “Replace or renovate Albi Stadium” was also on the ballot. About $8 million was the estimated cost to demolish the stadium.

Renovate Albi. Spokane needs a 28,000-seat event center. Build a veterans wall and welcome all veterans and active duty military free into the stadium, as a thank-you gift from our city.

Craig Gerlack

Spokane

News that needs coverage

The Spokesman-Review seems to carry a lot of East Coast opinion writers views, but seems to be ignoring news stories that possibly should/could be told to your readers.

I think it would be helpful to citizens if there was coverage about the 20,000-plus unaccompanied children being held in conditions some have called inhumane/unhealthy/and in violation of basic decency. Very limited info on this crisis.

Another news item not covered that our citizens should be aware of is that the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman in a MAGA hat trying to crawl through a broken window in the halls of Congress on Jan. 6 was deemed to be justified in view of her crime of trespassing. If someone riots/burns/loots in places like Portland and Seattle you are pretty safe, but in some areas you may be shot for trespassing. Does politics determine winners-losers?

Thirdly, I am somewhat annoyed that the elected state of Georgia legislators, who expanded voting hours and times, have been accused by many Democrats of racism by requiring voters have some form of ID to vote. That identification can be a pay stub/utility bill/a free voter ID/a Social Security number/or a driver’s license. I think it offensive to African Americans to assert so many of them cannot achieve getting one of these items to vote and I find it offensive The Spokesman-Review will not truthfully cover the true facts in stories like these.

Ken Hills

Spokane

Watching eagles soar

I enjoyed the Sunday story of the increased number of bald eagles.

Having grown up in the DDT days, I have seen the return of the eagles. I have also watched the return of some birds that don’t get much publicity: pelicans and vultures. As a kid on the Washington coast, I never saw a pelican or vulture. I remember the first pelican I ever saw in southern Oregon when I was a teenager.

Today, pelicans are always visible flying along the coast, and the vultures are soaring overhead. They are also very numerous in the Spokane area.

Elimination of DDT has had a very major impact on many top-of-the-line predator birds. That is good! I wonder about the impact on us, other than being good for bird watching.

Tom Brattebo

Liberty Lake