Sports >  MLB

This Date in Baseball: April 19

New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson follows through on a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2012, in New York. Granderson hit three home runs in the game. (Associated Press)
New York Yankees' Curtis Granderson follows through on a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2012, in New York. Granderson hit three home runs in the game. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

1900 — The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Braves 19-17 in 10 innings to set a major league record for most runs scored by two clubs on opening day. The Braves scored nine runs in the ninth inning to put the game into extra innings.

1920 — Al Schacht, who later became the “Clown Prince of Baseball,” was all business as he pitched the Senators to a 7-0 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics.

1935 — Cy Blanton threw a one-hitter to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Forbes Field. Blanton, who also gave up a walk, gave up a second-inning single to Spud Davis.

1938 — Emmett Mueller of the Phillies and Ernie Koy of the visiting Dodgers each homered in their first major league at-bats as Brooklyn defeated Philadelphia 12-5.

1956 — The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 in 10 innings at Jersey City’s Roosevelt Stadium, the first major league game held in New Jersey.

1981 — In an International League night game, the Rochester Red Wings and Pawtucket Red Sox played to a 2-2 tie through 32 innings before play was suspended at 4:07 a.m. The game was completed later in the season with Pawtucket scoring the winning run in the 33rd inning of the longest game in professional baseball history.

1987 — Rob Deer hit a three-run homer to tie the score and Dale Sveum won the game with a two-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 and set an American League record with their 12th straight victory to start the season.

1996 — Juan Gonzalez homered and drove in six runs as Texas beat Baltimore 26-7. The Rangers scored 16 runs in the eighth inning – one short of the modern major league mark – and scored the most runs by an AL team in 41 years.

2004 — Seattle became the third team since 1974 to win a game on a balk in extra innings edging Oakland 2-1. With runners on first and third and two out in the bottom of the 14th inning A’s reliever Justin Duchscherer was called for a balk to score Quentin McCracken from third.

2012 — Curtis Granderson hit three home runs in the first four innings and matched a career high with five hits, sending the New York Yankees to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

2012 — The Houston Astros set a franchise record by hitting three triples in a five-run first inning on the way to an 11-4 victory over Washington. J

