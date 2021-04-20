The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Tue., April 20, 2021

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Fran. at Philadelphia or Baltimore at Miami ……….. MLB

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Oakland or Houston at Colorado ………….. MLB

3:30 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Yankees ………………………………………………… ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia ……………………………………………………… NBA

5 p.m.: Utah at Houston ………………………………………………………………… Root

7 p.m.: Memphis at LA Clippers …………………………………………………….. NBA

Cycling

9:30 p.m.: UCI: La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy … NBC Sports

Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open …………………………. Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago ………………………………………………. NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas …………………………………………….. NBC Sports

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese …………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: Premier League: Man. City at Aston Villa ………….. NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey ……………………………………. FS1

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City ……………………. NBC Sports

7 p.m.: NWSL : OL Reign at Portland FC …………………………. CBS Sports

Softball, college

4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky …………………………………………………….. ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………………………. 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………………………. 700 AM

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show ……………………………………. 700 AM

7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show …………………………………………………. 700 AM

Events subject to change

