On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., April 20, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Fran. at Philadelphia or Baltimore at Miami ……….. MLB
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Oakland or Houston at Colorado ………….. MLB
3:30 p.m.: Atlanta at NY Yankees ………………………………………………… ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia ……………………………………………………… NBA
5 p.m.: Utah at Houston ………………………………………………………………… Root
7 p.m.: Memphis at LA Clippers …………………………………………………….. NBA
Cycling
9:30 p.m.: UCI: La Flèche Wallonne, Charleroi to Huy … NBC Sports
Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open …………………………. Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago ………………………………………………. NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas …………………………………………….. NBC Sports
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese …………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: Premier League: Man. City at Aston Villa ………….. NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey ……………………………………. FS1
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City ……………………. NBC Sports
7 p.m.: NWSL : OL Reign at Portland FC …………………………. CBS Sports
Softball, college
4 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky …………………………………………………….. ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant …………………………………………………………. 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ……………………………………………………………. 700 AM
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show ……………………………………. 700 AM
7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show …………………………………………………. 700 AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.