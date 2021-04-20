Prep roundup: Katelyn Strauss strikes out 21 batters in no-hitter, Ferris tops Lewis and Clark in GSL softball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Ferris 5, Lewis and Clark 4: Katelyn Strauss struck out 21 in a complete-game no-hitter and the Saxons (1-2) edged the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Strauss allowed four runs, two earned, with one walk, three hit batters and four wild pitches. Mac Edwards went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Ferris. LC got within a run in the seventh on an error, two stolen bases and a passed ball, but Strauss recovered to strike out the next two to preserve the win.

Mt. Spokane 19, University 3: Jessica Waters went 3 for 4 with a homer, double, three runs and four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Titans (1-2) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Linzee Thompson added three hits and three RBIs, while Morgan Flesland struck out six over four innings and chipped in three hits for Mt. Spokane. Abby Boden drove in a pair of runs for University.

Central Valley 7, Gonzaga Prep 4: The Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Bullpups (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Details were unavailable.

Cheney 8, Mead 1: Tomei Vega went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs and the Blackhawks (3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Maddie McDowell went 3 for 3 for the Panthers. Bella King threw a six-hitter with four strikeouts for the Panthers. Kennedy Sather went 2 for 3 for the Blackhawks.

Freeman 9, Deer Park 6: Abbie Amend struck out 14 and hit a double and the Scotties (2-0) beat the Stags (0-4) in a Northeast A League game.

Riverside 16, Medical Lake 5: The visiting Rams (3-0) defeated the Cardinals (0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside 22, Newport 6: Mackenzie Nine went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-4) in five innings in a Northeast A game. Ayanna Tobeck added a homer, a triple, and a double and starting pitcher Katie Sturm struck out six to go along with a home run. Justice Self had a base hit and two RBIs for Newport.

Chewelah 17, Kettle Falls 12: Bailey Sobosky went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs and the Cougars (1-4) beat the Bulldogs (0-5) in a Northeast 2B game. Becca Bennett went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Chewelah.

Colfax 16-23, Reardan 0-0: Jorja Koerner struck out ten and had four hits with two RBIs and the visiting Bulldogs (7-0) shut out the Indians (2-2) in six innings in the first game of a Northeast 2B game. Anni Cox had five hits with four runs and two RBIs and tossed three shutout innings in the second game. COL 7-0 Rear 2-2

Colton 19-13, Pomeroy 3-2: Josie Schultheis struck out six over three innings and the visiting Wildcats (8-0) beat the Pirates (3-7) in the first game of a Southeast 1B doubleheader. Mary Pluid hit a home run with two RBIs and the Wildcats took the second game.

Post Falls 20, Lakeland 7: Sophia Solberg hit a homer and batted in three and the visiting Trojans (9-3) beat the Hawks (7-12) in an IEL 5A/4A game. McKenna Moak and Kaycie Barber each had three hits for Post Falls, including a double apiece.

Lake City 20, Moscow 3: Hope Bodak hit two homers and a single and the visiting Timberwolves (5-1) beat the Bears (0-4) in five innings in a IEL 5A/4A game. Lake City’s Austin Hill struck three out in the last two innings and hit two doubles and a triple, and starter Phoebe Schultze struck out nine and hit two doubles. Megan Highfill and Sydnee Verlin hit a double apiece for Moscow.

Timberlake 11-25, Bonners Ferry 0-0: The Tigers (11-3) swept the Badgers (3-7) in an Intermountain League doubleheader.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 7, Central Valley 3: Brock Molenda went 2 or 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (3-0) downed the Bears (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Molenda struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief. Starter Garrett Gores struck out 10 over five innings for the Pups. Kyle Parkman, Michael Schwarz and Andrew Monson drove in runs for CV.

Mead 12, Cheney 0: Levi Nicodemus homered with two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Panthers (2-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-3) in GSL 4A/3A game. Dayton Wells had two runs and two RBIs for the Panthers. Starter Mitchell Holliday struck out six over four three-hit innings for Mead.

Lewis and Clark 15, Ferris 3: Carson Fay had four hits, including a pair of doubles, with four RBIs and the Tigers (2-1) beat the Saxons (1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ben Schnuerman went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for LC. Castle Keaton had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored for Ferris.

Othello 14, North Central 0: Jonathan Garza tossed a complete-game three-hitter and the visiting Huskies (1-2) beat the Indians (0-3) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Isaiah Alegria went 3 for 5 with three runs and four RBIs while Chon Suaceda and Zzya Martinez drive in two runs apiece. NC starter Glenn Stites struck out five over three innings.

Pullman 12, East Valley 1: Hyatt Utzman struck out four with no walks over picked up a couple of hits and the Greyhounds (3-0) topped the Knights (1-2) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday.

West Valley 27, Rogers 10: Caleb Gray went 2 for 2 with four runs and the visiting Eagles (3-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a GSL 2A game.

Shadle Park 11, Clarkston 10: Joey Barber hit a walk-off single to cap a five-run seventh inning comeback and the Highlanders (3-0) beat the visiting Bantams (1-2) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Sterling Lipscomb added a double, a homer, and two RBIs for Shadle Park. Colby Bolen had three hits, including a double, for Clarkston.

Mt. Spokane 11, University 10: Jimmy Lucas scored Jeter Schuerman on a double in the top of the ninth and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Titans (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Schuerman went 5 for 5 on the day and Lucas finished 2 for 6 with two RBIs. Jamin Smith struck out four over the last two innings to pick up the win for Mt. Spokane. Garrett Lundmark went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for U-Hi.

Deer Park 10, Riverside 0: Carson Colville pitched four shutout innings with eight strikeouts and the Stags (1-0) blanked the visiting Rams (0-1) in five innings to open the Northeast 2B season on Tuesday. Tyler Tobeck went 3 for 3 with two doubles and Kylen Krepcik pitched the final scoreless inning and had two hits, including a double.

Colville 11, Newport 1: The Indians (3-0) beat the Grizzlies (0-3) in a Northeast A League game. Details were unavailable.

Freeman 14, Lakeside 4: Ryan Delcur doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored three runs and the Scotties (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a Northeast A League game.

Colfax 14-5, Reardan 0-2: Layne Gingerich struck out 10 and the Bulldogs (3-0) shut out the Indians (0-1) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Wilbur Creston 17-10, Republic 0-9: Denton Deal threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3) in a non-league game.

Odessa 30-47, Columbia 3-6: Details were unavailable.

Post Falls 18, Lakeland 6: Charles Daniel-Sharpers hit a grand slam and the visiting Trojans (12-4) beat the Hawks (1-14) in the first game of an IEL 5A/4A doubleheader on Tuesday. Daniel-Sharpers scored four times and walked twice and threw two innings of shutout relief with three strikeouts. Ethan Miller went 2 for 4 with a run and four RBIs. Gunner Vandever went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs for Lakeland.

Moscow 3, Lake City 2: Barrett Abendroth struck out six and the Bears (6-5) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (3-10) in an Inland League Empire 5A/4A game.

Spring boys soccer

North Central 8, West Valley 0: Ben Hippauf scored three goals with two assists and the Indians (1-2) beat the visiting Eagles (2-1) in GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex. Adrien Ferrasse also had two goals for the Indians.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 1: The Bantams (1-2) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Othello 3, East Valley 0: The visiting Huskies (3-0) beat the Knights (1-2) in a GSL 2A game. Details were unavailable.

Pullman 4, Shadle Park 1: Isaac Kim had two goals and an assist and the Greyhounds (3-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-2) in a GSL game.

Northwest Christian 9, Colville 1: Elijah Lewis had two goals and four assists and the Crusaders (1-1) beat the visiting Indians (0-1) in Northeast A game.

Boys tennis

Mead 4, Central Valley 3: At CV. Singles No. 1-Callen Johnson (CV) def. Oliver Hammond (Mea) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Doubles No. 1-Joe Robl and Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Brayden Harris and Carson Layden (CV) 6-0, 6-1.

Ferris at Mt. Spokane: Score not reported.

University 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At G-Prep. No. 1 Singles-Austin Alteneder (UHi) def. Jacob Guerrero (GP) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (GP) def. Joey Davidson and Jack Wendle (GP) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Pullman 7, Clarkston 0: At Pullman. No.1 singles-Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Gavin Wickens (Cla) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles- Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Braydon Williams and Norbert Kulesza (Cla) 6-0, 6-0.

East Valley 5, Rogers 2: At EV. No. 1 singles- Corey Thout (EV) def. Bobin Guring (Rog) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Chase Wieder and Ben Donohue (EV) def. Kyler Daga and Abram Bouder (Rog) 6-2, 6-2

Lewis and Clark 7, Cheney 0: At LC. No. 1 singles- Alan Zang (LC) def. Alex Rose (Che) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Spencer Gage and Evan chow (LC) def. Alex Bowman and Sam Lawthon (Che) 6-2, 6-1.

Shadle Park 5, North Central 2: At SP. No. 1 singles-Camerson Picicci (SP) def. Andrew Liezen (NC) 6-2, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Carson Newell and Isaac Rouse (SP) def. Q Huyhn and Joshua Heinbinger (NC) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

West Valley at Othello: Score not reported.

Girls tennis

Pullman 6, Clarkston 1: At Clarkston. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Jenna Allen 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Chelsie George/Subashree Venkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Maggie Odgen/Claire Teasley 6-2, 7-5.

East Valley 5, Rogers 2: At Rogers. No. 1 singles - Corey Thout (EV) def. Bobin Guring (Rog) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Chase Wieder and Ben Donohue (EV) def. Kyler Daga and Abram Bouder (Rog) 6-2, 6-2.

West Valley 4, Othello 3: At WV. No. 1 singles- Erin Sanchez (WV) def. Mckenzie Fultz 6-4, 6-3. No. 1 doubles- Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar (Oth) def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith (WV) 6-0, 6-0.

Cheney 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At Cheney. No. 1 singles- Mertie Robbins (LC) def. Sarianne Winters (Che) 2-6, 3-6. No. 1 doubles- Janae Potter and Adrianna Wood (Che) def. Elissa Cranshaw and Gracie Hieronymous (LC) 7-5, 6-3.

Shadle Park 4, North Central 3: At North Central. No. 1 singles- Mckenzie Letsch (NC) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 7-5, 1-6, (7-5). No. 1 Doubles- Hallie Hober and Isabel Vasquez (SP) def. Riche Ruiz and Amy Howlett (NC) 0-6, 4-6.

Mt. Spokane at Ferris: Scores not reported.

Mead 4, Central Valley 3: At Mead. No. 1 singles- Sophie Koehler (Mea) def. Alexia Krogh (CV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles- Brienna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) def. Abby Sonnichsen and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 6-4, 6-3.

University 5, Gonzaga Prep 2: At U-Hi. No. 1 singles- Gretchen Drews (UHi) def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles- Carly Walton and Sami Stachofsky (UHi) def. Kate Palelek and Allison Knight (GP) 6-4, 6-4.

Boys golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 (at MeadowWood GC): Scores not reported.

Girls golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 2 (at MeadowWood GC): Scores not reported.