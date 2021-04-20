Spokane County unemployment drops 6.3%

Spokane County’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% in March, according to the Washington state Employment Security Department.

The county added 5,500 nonfarm jobs and 5,100 private sector jobs from February to March, the department reported Tuesday.

The leisure and hospitality industry had the greatest number of job gains, adding 2,300 positions in March compared with the month before.

The education and health services industry added 1,700 jobs in March. The construction, trade, transportation and utilities, and government industries, each added 400 jobs. The retail trade and information technology industries held steady last month at 27,400 and 3,100 jobs, respectively, according to ESD data.

The county’s unemployment rate was 6.8% in February and 6.3% in March 2020.

Safeway, Albertsons holding job fairs Saturday

Safeway and Albertsons stores announced Tuesday that they will hold job fairs on Saturday as the stores seek to hire new employees.

Safeway and Albertsons stores in Eastern Washington and North Idaho have hundreds of immediate openings that company officials are hoping to fill through the job fairs.

They will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at all Safeway and Albertsons locations.

The stores are seeking to fill everything from customer service clerks to pharmacy technicians. Prospective job seekers should fill out an application prior to the job fairs at either www.safeway.com/careers or www.albertsons.com/careers

The Safeway Albertsons Seattle Division is an equal opportunity employer and currently operates 215 stores in Washington, North Idaho and Alaska.

Venmo allows users to trade cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK

– Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app, the company said Tuesday, the latest mainstream financial platform to wade into alternative currency like Bitcoin.

In addition to Bitcoin, Venmo has opened up the platform to Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash – generally considered to be among the mainstream of the digital currencies. Despite the social media proclaimed arrival of Doge Day Tuesday, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not on the list to be cleared for trade on Venmo. Crypto buyers will be able to publish their purchases or sells on the Venmo’s social feed as well.

Bitcoin has attracted massive interest, particularly in the last 18 months. Its price has held steadily above $50,000, and the value of other cryptocurrencies has been on the rise.

The digital currency trading platform Coinbase went public earlier this month, giving the company a valuation over more than $80 billion. Companies like Tesla now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment on its cars.

Venmo will only allow users to buy, sell or hold crypto currencies. The company is not allowing its users to send these currencies as a form of payment between users yet.

Daily Mail owner sues Google for anti-trust

The owner of the Daily Mail website, Associated Newspapers, is suing Google, saying the tech company’s dominance in online advertising has harmed its business.

The suit, filed Monday in federal court in New York, says Google punishes publishers’ search results if they don’t sell enough ad space through Google and that its control over the ad market depresses prices for publishers.

“Google wields its monopoly search engine to entrench its ad-tech dominance,” the suit alleges, citing instances when Daily Mail’s traffic from search fell unexpectedly.

The company says that since the beginning of 2021, its U.S. search traffic to its website, known for celebrity photos and tabloid stories, has dropped by more than 50%.

Google said in an emailed statement that the Daily Mail’s claims are inaccurate and that use of its ad tech tools “has no bearing” on a publisher’s search results in Google. The company said it will defend against the claims.

From staff and wire reportsGoogle commands about 29% of the U.S. digital ad market, according to eMarketer. Facebook takes 25% of it and Amazon, 10%.