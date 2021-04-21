Firefighters, motorcyclist, helicopter deployed to rescue injured hiker in Liberty Lake Regional Park
UPDATED: Wed., April 21, 2021
When a woman who had hiked more than 3 miles into Liberty Lake Regional Park was injured in a fall Tuesday and responders could not reach her by four-wheeler, local firefighters got creative, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Spokane Valley firefighter EMTs and paramedics from Engine 3 and Engine 5 started the 3.5-mile hike while carrying medical equipment by hand, a SVFD release said.
Simultaneously, the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit flew the Spokane County Sheriff’s Air 1 helicopter to the scene, carrying tactical flight officers from surrounding law enforcement agencies and helicopter rescue medics from the Spokane Valley and Spokane fire departments, the release said.
A park ranger on a motorcycle found the hiker and directed the helicopter to her, the release said.
The helicopter reached the injured hiker before ground crews got there and performed a hoist rescue. The helicopter brought her to Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake, where she was transferred to an ambulance for transport to a hospital, according to the release.
