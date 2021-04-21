The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 52° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Arizona at Cincinnati or Pittsburgh at Detroit MLB

3 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland or Seattle at Boston MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root

7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or Miami at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee TNT

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas TNT

Boxing

6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

Lacrosse, college women

3 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU

Volleyball, college women

4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky ESPN

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin ESPN

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.