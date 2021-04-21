On the Air
Wed., April 21, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Arizona at Cincinnati or Pittsburgh at Detroit MLB
3 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland or Seattle at Boston MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston Root
7 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers or Miami at San Fran. MLB
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee TNT
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas TNT
Boxing
6 p.m.: Ring City USA NBC Sports
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
Lacrosse, college women
3 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse ESPNU
Volleyball, college women
4 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky ESPN
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin ESPN
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Events subject to change
