Education notebook: Two Rogers students earn Grit awards

By Emily Connery The Spokesmah-Review

Rogers High School students Trenton Leavitt and Aiyla Neher were awarded the first Rapid Robert Middle School Grit Awards on Monday.

Established in 2020 to recognize outstanding eighth -grade student athletes for their initiative, determination and ability to overcome personal challenges, the award is named for track athlete and GSL coach Robert Isitt.

Both students will receive full scholarships to participate in the Counselor in Training Program at YMCA Camp Reed.

SPS seeks to hire behavior analyst

Spokane Public Schools is hiring board-certified behavior analysts for various schools. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, helping students with emotional/behavioral disorders, autism spectrum disorders and health impairments.

The role also serves as a resource for teachers, paraeducators and school administrators in determining the best support and services for students.

Applicants must hold a valid Board-Certified Behavior Analyst certificate from the Behavior Analyst Certification Board. Learn more and apply by April 30 at bit.ly/SPSBehavAnalystJobs.

SPS plans information nights

Spokane Public Schools is hosting information nights on May 12 and June 9, 6-7 p.m., for those interested in learning more about The Community School and its unique approach to high school. Attendance at one information night is required to attend The Community School. Visit spokaneschools.org to register for the event.

SPS forums to focus on boundaries

Spokane Public Schools will host public forums on the topic of attendance boundary changes and how attendance boundaries could change to support the new middle schools and the switch to a 6-8 middle school model.

The forums will be Thursday and Monday, 6:30-8 p.m. for South Side schools. Visit spokaneschools.org to register for more information.

Liberty to give kindergartners tips

Liberty School District is hosting its annual Kindergarten Roundup on Friday at 9 a.m.

The event is open to all incoming kindergartners and their caregivers for a morning of activities and tips for getting ready for school.

For more information or to RSVP, call the school office at (509) 245-3211 ext. 2.

The Oaks presents ‘Music Man’

The Oaks Classical Christian Academy will host its production of “The Music Man,” May 7-8 and 14-15.

Seating is general admission only, and tickets are $14 for an individual and $40 for a family pass. The show will have matinee and evening performances.

Call the school at (509) 536-5955, or visit theoakscca.org, for more information or to purchase tickets.

School news announcements can be emailed to emilyc@spokesman.com.