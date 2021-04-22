Menu
Thu., April 22, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 6:05 p.m.; Washington State at California, 7. WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, Cheney at Central Valley, Ferris at University, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga at Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah.
College women: Pac-12 Championship in Stanford, California, 8:30 a.m. WCC Championships in Henderson, Nevada, 7 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Everett at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m.
High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, Cheney at Central Valley, Ferris at University, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Championships in San Diego: Washington State vs. Colorado, 10 a.m. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
Track and field
High school: GSL: West Valley at Pullman, East Valley at Rogers, Shadle Park at North Central, Othello at Clarkston, all 3:45 p.m.
Volleyball
College: NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain (DH), 5 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
