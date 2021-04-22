The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles NHL

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

MMA

6 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2

Soccer, men

11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Arsenal NBC Sports

4:30 p.m.: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC FS1

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana FS1

Softball, college

3 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan ESPNU

7 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, college

6:45 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying NBC

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 FOX 28

4 p.m.:-AMA Supercross: World Championship NBC Sports

Baseball, college

5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt ESPNU

6 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga SWX

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT

1 p.m.: Washington at NY Mets FS1

4 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox FS1

Basketball, NBA

10:15 a.m.: Toronto at New York ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ESPN

5:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Dallas ABC

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Utah ROOT

Bowling

8 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 FS1

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster: Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans CBS

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Colorado at St. Louis NBC

4 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg NHL

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Maryland at Johns Hopkins ESPNU

MMA

3 p.m.: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

5 p.m.: UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal ESPN

Rugby

10 p.m. : Premiership: Harlequins at London NBC Sports

Soccer, men

3 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA FC ESPN

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Udinese at Benevento ESPN2

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ESPN2

11 a.m.: Georgia Tennessee ESPN2

3 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida ESPNU

Track and field

Noon: Drake Relays NBC Sports

2 p.m.: Oregon Relays NBC Sports

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

3:45 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 92.5MFM

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at North Dakota State 700-AM

1:30 p.m.: Washington State Spring Game 920-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix NBC

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 FOX 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPNU

4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2

4 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT

4 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers ESPN

Basketball, NBA

10:15 a.m.: Boston at Charlotte ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta NBA

7 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State NBA

Bowling

10:30 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 FS1

Cycling

11 a.m.: UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège NBC Sports

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans CBS

Noon: The PGA Professional Championship GOLF

Hockey, WHL

4 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh NBC

4 p.m.: Columbus at Tampa Bay NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU

Rugby

12:30 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at New England FS1

4 p.m.: MLR: Seattle at Austin ROOT

Soccer, men

3:25 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese at Benevento ESPN2

4 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Leeds NBC Sports

2:30 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy FS1

Soccer, women

9 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC Sports

Softball, college

9 a.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN2

11 a.m.: Georgia at Tennessee ESPN2

1 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN2

2 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM

Events subject to change

