On the Air
Thu., April 22, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at Golden State ESPN
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers NHL
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles NHL
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
MMA
6 p.m.: Professional Fighters League ESPN2
Soccer, men
11:55 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Arsenal NBC Sports
4:30 p.m.: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC FS1
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana FS1
Softball, college
3 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan ESPNU
7 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, college
6:45 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying NBC
10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300 FOX 28
4 p.m.:-AMA Supercross: World Championship NBC Sports
Baseball, college
5 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt ESPNU
6 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga SWX
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT
1 p.m.: Washington at NY Mets FS1
4 p.m.: Texas at Chicago White Sox FS1
Basketball, NBA
10:15 a.m.: Toronto at New York ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee ESPN
5:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at Dallas ABC
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Utah ROOT
Bowling
8 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 FS1
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster: Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans CBS
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Colorado at St. Louis NBC
4 p.m.: Toronto at Winnipeg NHL
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Virginia ESPNU
11 a.m.: Maryland at Johns Hopkins ESPNU
MMA
3 p.m.: UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
5 p.m.: UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal ESPN
Rugby
10 p.m. : Premiership: Harlequins at London NBC Sports
Soccer, men
3 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at LA FC ESPN
3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Udinese at Benevento ESPN2
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech ESPN2
11 a.m.: Georgia Tennessee ESPN2
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Florida ESPNU
Track and field
Noon: Drake Relays NBC Sports
2 p.m.: Oregon Relays NBC Sports
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: NCAA Tournament: Championship ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
3:45 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 92.5MFM
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at North Dakota State 700-AM
1:30 p.m.: Washington State Spring Game 920-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix NBC
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 FOX 28
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Duke at Virginia ESPNU
4 p.m.: TBA ESPN2
4 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Boston ROOT
4 p.m.: San Diego at LA Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, NBA
10:15 a.m.: Boston at Charlotte ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Atlanta NBA
7 p.m.: Sacramento at Golden State NBA
Bowling
10:30 a.m.: PBA: Playoffs Round of 16 FS1
Cycling
11 a.m.: UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège NBC Sports
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite FS1
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans CBS
Noon: The PGA Professional Championship GOLF
Hockey, WHL
4 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh NBC
4 p.m.: Columbus at Tampa Bay NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU
Rugby
12:30 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at New England FS1
4 p.m.: MLR: Seattle at Austin ROOT
Soccer, men
3:25 a.m.: Serie A: Udinese at Benevento ESPN2
4 a.m.: EPL: Burnley at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
6 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Leeds NBC Sports
2:30 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy FS1
Soccer, women
9 a.m.: FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City NBC Sports
Softball, college
9 a.m.: LSU at Kentucky ESPN2
11 a.m.: Georgia at Tennessee ESPN2
1 p.m.: Washington at UCLA ESPN2
2 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Seattle at Boston 700-AM
Events subject to change
