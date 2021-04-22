This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., April 22, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)
2. “The Devil’s Hand: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)
3. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “The Red Book,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
6. “The Good Sister: A Novel,” Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)
7. “Win,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)
9. “Stargazer: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel,” Anne Hillerman (Harper)
10. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
Nonfiction
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
2. “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” John Boehner (St. Martin’s)
3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
4. “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived,” William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
5. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” Dana Perino (Twelve)
6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom,” Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder (Clarkson Potter)
7. “Broken Horses: A Memoir,” Brandi Carlile (Crown)
8. “Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo’s Legendary CEO,” Sam Bett (Viz)
9. “Fast Burn!: The Power of Negative Energy Balance,” Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)
10. “Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life,” Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)
