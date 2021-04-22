This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Ocean Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)

2. “The Devil’s Hand: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

3. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Red Book,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

6. “The Good Sister: A Novel,” Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

7. “Win,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

9. “Stargazer: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel,” Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. “Klara and the Sun,” Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

Nonfiction

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

2. “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” John Boehner (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived,” William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

5. “Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons for Young Women (from a Former Young Woman),” Dana Perino (Twelve)

6. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom,” Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Broken Horses: A Memoir,” Brandi Carlile (Crown)

8. “Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo’s Legendary CEO,” Sam Bett (Viz)

9. “Fast Burn!: The Power of Negative Energy Balance,” Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

10. “Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life,” Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)