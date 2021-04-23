Avista unveils emissions strategy

Spokane-based Avista Corp. this week announced its plan to reduce natural gas emissions as part of its strategy to provide a carbon-neutral energy supply by 2045.

“We are proud to continue our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability,” Dennis Vermillion, president and CEO of Avista, said in a statement Thursday. “We set an ambitious renewable electric energy goal in 2019 – to serve our customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and to have a carbon-neutral supply of electricity by 2027,” Dennis Vermillion, president and CEO of Avista, said in a statement.

Avista’s strategy to achieve lower emissions includes investing in new technology, such as renewable natural gas, hydrogen and other biofuels.

Honda plans for gas-free cars

NEW YORK – Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral.

The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden’s climate summit.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe said the company expects that 40% of all of its North American vehicle sales will be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold will be battery-electric or fuel-cell powered by 2035.

Part of Honda’s plan involves a new electric-vehicle platform called e:Architecture, but did not provide specifics. These vehicles will roll out in the second half of this decade, the company said.

From staff and wire reports