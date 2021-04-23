Past time for normalcy

USAfacts.org (April 15) reported 81% of COVID-19 deaths occurred amongst those 65 years of age or older, or 0.83% of that population (20.75 times the rate of those under 65). The remaining deaths of those under the age of 65 reflected a death rate of 0.04% (4/10ths of 1%).

Thirty-seven percent of the U.S. population had been vaccinated (at least one shot). When you add those infected and recovered, the immunity rate goes from 37% to 46%.

Seventy-seven percent of those 65+ have now been vaccinated. Some were infected and recovered, which pushes the total immunity for that cohort to at least 80%. We have substantially reduced the remaining population mortality rate.

Seniors, first responders and others at risk of adverse effects of COVID-19 have had vaccination priority, and with far more unreported infections; the actual mortality rate for the remaining unvaccinated is now close to the flu mortality rate, which ranges from 0.01% to 0.02%. We now have a risk of less than one-half of 1% of dying from either the flu or COVID-19.

This data clearly indicates there is insufficient reason for shutdowns and restrictions that continue in many places (recognizing some pockets will exhibit statistical differences). How can anyone justify the ongoing carnage to people’s lives and livelihoods? Simply as an abundance of caution? Please. The infection rate is no longer a relevant gauge.

Because of the risk of variants, everyone needs to get vaccinated, and do it quickly; however, it is past time for us to return to normal living.

Bob McKean

LIberty Lake