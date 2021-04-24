More news that needs to be covered

Where does Ken Hills (“News that needs coverage,” April 20) gets his news? Does he read whole stories or just the parts he agrees with?

The 18,500 minors he appears to worry about are mostly teenage boys held at facilities Donald Trump built, them crammed full of desperate families. The Biden administration is scrambling to rebuild the resettlement office Trump dismantled so that these minors can be placed in the custody of relatives or sponsors in the U.S. while their asylum cases are adjudicated. Independent observers note conditions in these facilities are much safer and more sanitary than they were a year ago under the Trump administration.

The MAGA-hatter who was shot and killed also conspired to kidnap and kill elected officials and stop the certification of our legitimate election. This woman was intent on leading a raging mob into an area where our legislators were still being evacuated. If someone crashed through Mr. Hill’s front door would he offer them cookies or would he defend his home with lethal force?

Voter ID is not the only provision in Georgia’s voter suppression laws. It also removes the Secretary of State from any role in certifying state or federal elections and allows the legislature to reject the results of the election, potentially nullifying the votes of hundreds of thousands of Georgia voters.

Mr. Hill asks “does politics determine winners-losers?” The answer: yes, political processes called elections do exactly that. Would Mr. Hill prefer that raging, misinformed mobs do that instead?

Jim Wavada

Spokane