Tue., April 27, 2021
Golf
College men: Pac-12 Championship in Santa Rosa, California, 7:30 a.m.
Hockey
WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.
College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.
High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Mead at Union, 4 p.m.; Cheney at Ferris, 5; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Central Valley at University, 6:30.
Softball
High school: GSL: North Central at East Valley, Rogers at Shadle Park, Pullman vs. West Valley at Smith, Othello at Clarkston, all doubleheaders at 3 p.m.
Tennis
College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, noon.
High school women: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
