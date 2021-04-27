The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Golf

College men: Pac-12 Championship in Santa Rosa, California, 7:30 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Tri-City at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: CC Spokane at Wenatchee Valley, 2 p.m.

College women: NWAC: CC Spokane at Walla Walla, 3 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Mead at Union, 4 p.m.; Cheney at Ferris, 5; Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, Central Valley at University, 6:30.

Softball

High school: GSL: North Central at East Valley, Rogers at Shadle Park, Pullman vs. West Valley at Smith, Othello at Clarkston, all doubleheaders at 3 p.m.

Tennis

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, noon.

High school women: GSL: Mead at Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.

