On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Miami at Milwaukee MLB

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers MLB

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta FS1

5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona or Detroit at Chi. White Sox MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: LA Lakers at Washington ESPN

7:05 p.m.: LA Clippers at Phoenix ESPN

Golf, college women

11 a.m.: NCAA Women’s Selections Golf

Golf

Noon: PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship Golf

7:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NBC Sports

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Soccer, men

11:40 a.m.: UEFA Champions: Manchester City at PSG CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champ.: Club América at Portland FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 920-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-AM

Events subject to change

