On the Air
Tue., April 27, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Miami at Milwaukee MLB
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers MLB
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta FS1
5 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
7 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona or Detroit at Chi. White Sox MLB
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: LA Lakers at Washington ESPN
7:05 p.m.: LA Clippers at Phoenix ESPN
Golf, college women
11 a.m.: NCAA Women’s Selections Golf
Golf
Noon: PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship Golf
7:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas NBC Sports
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX
Soccer, men
11:40 a.m.: UEFA Champions: Manchester City at PSG CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Champ.: Club América at Portland FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 920-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.