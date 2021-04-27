From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremy L. Williams and Mackayla E. McLaughlin, both of Deer Park.

Isaac T. Johnston and Kylie N. Booker, both of Cheney.

Zachary D. Sernas and Yvonne M. Durazo, both of Spokane.

William A. Graham and Sarah A. Hinson, both of Spokane.

Peter A. Anderson and Paula A. Kitchen, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy M. White, of Clayton, Washington and Lisa A. Watkins, of Post Falls.

Hector M. Valencia and Yanett M. Farias, both of Spokane.

Nathan S. Lively and Nicole J. Reynolds, both of Spokane.

Anthony S. Bryan and Mercedes K. Rodriquez, both of Elk.

Justin R. Toney and Amanda D. Zagelow, both of Mead.

Dylan J. Stockman and Alexandra M. Kelly, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph L. Gunning and Kailyn R. Sanchez, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Dustin L. Mills and Jennifer L. Hill, both of Spokane.

German A. Belloso Cruz and Nancy Y. Ayala Barahona, both of Spokane.

Michael A. King and Brianne M. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Jason H. White and Mariya Garbuz, both of Spokane.

Evan L. Foley, of Harrington, Washington, and Jessica A. Foley, of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Park South LLC v. Vitaliy Ivanov, restitution of premises.

Steve James, et al., v. Mike Flores, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Kristen M. Orr, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Ken Johnson, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Marie Frey, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jane Doe, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Crystal Huett, et al., restitution of premises.

Homefront Holdings LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Jacqueline Courtney v. Alicia Ysco, restitution of premises.

Sydney Engelbrecht v. Squeaky’s Lube Express Inc., et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

White, Sarah A. and Lewis, Christopher L.

Hoskinson, Stephen C. and Linda M.

Hoerner, Brittany L. and James B.

Conner, Lindy M. and Joseph A.

Ordaz, Angel and Tiffany J.

Spiekerman, Shana L. and Mitchell D.

Starr, Jesse P. and Rebecca A.

Perez, Nelson A. and Marin, Antonia

Legal separations granted

Lodahl, Roseanna G. and Tieson J.

Byrd, Drew W. and Moneypenny, Michelle R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Zachary S. Trejo, also known as Shane L. Trejo and Zach S. Trejo, 26; 124 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jaime R. Morris, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jacob A. Altieri, 27; one day in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Michael R. Gardner, 35; 85 days in jail with credit given for 85 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jason J. Withey, 42; $15 fine, 60 months in jail, after being found guilty of violation of a no-contact order.

Judge Michael P. Price

Christina E. Wharton, 39; $348.50 restitution, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and false statement/alternations/forgerys-certificate of title.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Devin M. Gagon, 23; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew Antush

Robert S. Johnson, 48; 184 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Larry A. Roberg, 54; 31 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Abigail M. Shearer, 28; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.