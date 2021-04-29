Business beat

Advertising

Brand it, an advertising agency and promotional products company, has hired Chris King as a digital specialist and Laila Courtney as customer service specialist. King was previously a senior designer for Opal and Courtney was previously a Realtor with John L. Scott.

Transportation

Spokane International Airport has hired Colin Hayden as a project manager in its planning and engineering department. Hayden previously worked as a project manager with the Port of Vancouver.

Honors

Barry Baker of Baker Construction & Development, Inc., has been inducted into the 2021 Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of Washington State. Junior Achievement focuses on financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship throughout the country and currently serves more than 5,000 students in the Eastern Washington and North Idaho regions.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union has wone nine awards from CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council for its COVID-19 response. STCU received two Best of Show awards for its “Dear member” data stories, three Category’s Best awards and five Diamond awards for crisis management, brand awareness, videos, staff events and complete campaigns.