On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., April 30, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPNU
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia or Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati MLB
5 p.m.: Kansas City at Minnesota FS1
7 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn NBA
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at LA Lakers NBA
Curling, women
4 p.m.: World Curling Championship NBC Sports
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland ABC/ESPN/NFL
Golf
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship Golf
Horse racing
9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Oaks NBC Sports
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: USL: San Diego at Phoenix ESPN2
Volleyball, college beach
11:30 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament Pac-12
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, college
5:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPN2
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2
10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series FS1
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying FS1
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1
4:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Genesys 300 NBC Sports
7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship NBC Sports
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: TCU at West Virginia ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox FS1
6 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Houston ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at LA Clippers ESPN
Boxing
4 p.m.: PBC: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna FOX 28
Football, college
Noon: FCS Playoffs: N. Dakota State at Sam Houston State ESPN
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 4-7 ABC/ESPN/NFL
Golf
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton NHL
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX
Horse racing
9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep NBC Sports
11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPNU
MMA
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
7 p.m.: UFC: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka ESPN2
Soccer, men
4:25 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Brighton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fullham at Chelsea NBC
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey FS1
3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Genoa at Lazio ESPN2
Softball, college
10 a.m.: Alabama at Georgia ESPN2
2 p.m.: Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly ESPN2
4 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPNU
Track and field
11:30 a.m.: World Athletics Relays NBC Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Football, NFL
9 a.m.: NFL Draft – Day 3 700 AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Buschy McBusch 400 FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPNU
Noon: Vanderbilt at Florida ESPN2
2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC
4:30 p.m.: Portland at Boston NBA
7 p.m.: Toronto at LA Lakers NBA
Football, college, FCS playoffs
3 p.m.: North Dakota at James Madison ESPN2
6 p.m.: Southern Illinois at S. Dakota State ESPN2
Golf
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Tampa Bay at Detroit NBC
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX
Soccer, men
3 a.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL NBC Sports
3:25 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Lazio ESPN2
5:55 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports
10 a.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Events subject to change
