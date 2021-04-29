The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., April 30, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPNU

3:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice ESPN2

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Florida A&M at Norfolk State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida ESPNU

7 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia or Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati MLB

5 p.m.: Kansas City at Minnesota FS1

7 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Brooklyn NBA

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at LA Lakers NBA

Curling, women

4 p.m.: World Curling Championship NBC Sports

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland ABC/ESPN/NFL

Golf

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship Golf

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Oaks NBC Sports

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: USL: San Diego at Phoenix ESPN2

Volleyball, college beach

11:30 a.m.: Pac-12 Tournament Pac-12

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice ESPN2

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying ESPN2

10:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series FS1

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Qualifying FS1

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FS1

4:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Genesys 300 NBC Sports

7 p.m.: AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship NBC Sports

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: TCU at West Virginia ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox FS1

6 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Houston ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at LA Clippers ESPN

Boxing

4 p.m.: PBC: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna FOX 28

Football, college

Noon: FCS Playoffs: N. Dakota State at Sam Houston State ESPN

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: NFL draft: Rounds 4-7 ABC/ESPN/NFL

Golf

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

7:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton NHL

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX

Horse racing

9 a.m.: Kentucky Derby Prep NBC Sports

11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby NBC

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Notre Dame ESPNU

MMA

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

7 p.m.: UFC: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka ESPN2

Soccer, men

4:25 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Brighton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fullham at Chelsea NBC

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Monterrey FS1

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A: Genoa at Lazio ESPN2

Softball, college

10 a.m.: Alabama at Georgia ESPN2

2 p.m.: Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPNU

Track and field

11:30 a.m.: World Athletics Relays NBC Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Football, NFL

9 a.m.: NFL Draft – Day 3 700 AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Buschy McBusch 400 FS1

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPNU

Noon: Vanderbilt at Florida ESPN2

2 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: LA Angels at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC

4:30 p.m.: Portland at Boston NBA

7 p.m.: Toronto at LA Lakers NBA

Football, college, FCS playoffs

3 p.m.: North Dakota at James Madison ESPN2

6 p.m.: Southern Illinois at S. Dakota State ESPN2

Golf

5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Tenerife Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Valspar Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Tampa Bay at Detroit NBC

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane SWX

Soccer, men

3 a.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL NBC Sports

3:25 a.m.: Serie A: Genoa at Lazio ESPN2

5:55 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Manchester United NBC Sports

10 a.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: LA Angels at Seattle 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Events subject to change

