Former Eastern Washington standout linebacker Chris Ojoh transfers to New Mexico State

Chris Ojoh, a former standout Eastern Washington linebacker who entered the NCAA transfer portal in the middle the Eagles’ winter/spring football season, has chosen his next destination.

Ojoh signed a letter of intent with New Mexico State, an independent member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior was a preseason All-American in the delayed 2020 season after spearheading a 2018 defense when EWU reached the Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Ojoh appeared in just four games in 2019 after sustaining a leg injury which forced him to use a medical redshirt.

The hard-hitting Los Angeles native totaled 174 tackles, 13½ tackles for a loss, six pass deflections and three sacks for EWU, which missed Ojoh’s services in its last three games when it surrendering more than 300 yards rushing per game.

Ojoh is one of three starters from EWU’s 2019 team to enter the portal this school year, including defensive tackle Keith Moore and cornerback Ira Branch.

New Mexico State played two games in the fall, finishing with a 1-1 record.

The Aggies, an FBS program that traditionally struggles, qualified for their first bowl game in 57 years when they appeared in the Arizona Bowl in 2017.

Former EWU running backs coach Kevin Maurice also left Cheney for NMSU last month.