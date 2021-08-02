Feed to benefit Rusty Keele

Scott and Deanna Reckord, owners of Sullivan Scoreboard, are hosting a spaghetti feed on Thursday to benefit Rusty Keele.

Keele, owner of the Rusty’s Produce and a cancer survivor, is battling a medical condition that has paralyzed his legs and forced the closure of his business.

The Reckords organized the event, which runs from 3-10 p.m. at 205 N. Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley. It costs $20 to attend. Proceeds will go to the Help Rusty Fund, Scott Reckord said.

It will include a live music, a silent auction, and prizes and gifts provided by area businesses. For more information, email info@sullivanscoreboard.com or call (509) 599-2744.

“Rusty came into the Scoreboard recently, and he looked healthy and his spirits are good,” Reckord said. “Everyone loves Rusty.”

Zoom settles suit for $85 million

Zoom will pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for outsiders to disrupt video meetings during the early stages of the pandemic.

The proposed agreement must still be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh.

A hearing on the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 21 in San Jose, California.

Millions of people in the U.S. who have used Zoom since March 31, 2020, could be eligible for a slice of the settlement that was reached over the weekend.

From staff and wire reportsThe payment amounts are expected to average $34 or $35 for those who subscribed to Zoom’s paid version, and $11 or $12 for the overwhelming majority who used the free version, based on estimates in court documents.

Zoom was bedeviled by security issues early last year after stay-at-home orders transformed the company’s videoconferencing service from a niche product into a cultural phenomenon.