Sports >  NCAA basketball

Former Gonzaga forward Kelly Olynyk reportedly joining Detroit Pistons

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 2, 2021

Kelly Olynyk, pictured with Miami during a March 14th game, has agreed to a three-year contract to join the Detroit Pistons. (Associated Press)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Former Gonzaga forward Kelly Olynyk’s NBA career will continue with the Detroit Pistons.

Olynyk agreed to a three-year, $37-million contract with the Pistons on Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted shortly after free agency tipped off at 3 p.m. PT.

The 30-year-old Olynyk should have a prominent role with the Pistons, who recently traded starting center Mason Plumlee to Charlotte.

Olynyk provides experience and leadership on a young team that includes Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in last week’s draft, Jerami Grant and 2020 draft picks Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Saben Lee.

Olynyk left Gonzaga after his junior season and was selected 13th overall in the draft. He played four seasons for Boston, followed by 3½ with Miami.

The Canadian native was traded to Houston in March and put up strong stats – 19 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 54.5% field-goal shooting, 39.2% on 3-pointers – in 27 games.

Olynyk has averaged 22.2 minutes, 10.1 points, 5.1 assists and 2.0 assists in eight NBA seasons. He’s made 165 starts in 570 career games.

