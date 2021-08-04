Horoscopes 8/7

FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57th STREET, 41st FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019

ROYAL STARS

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, AUG. 7, 2021

BY GEORGIA NICOLS

Moon Alert: After 3:30 a.m. EDT today (12:30 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Leo.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021:

You are hardworking, ambitious and determined. You naturally look confident and self-assured to others. Although adventurous, you appreciate quiet times and are sensitive to the sufferings of others. This year is a time of change for you. That change can manifest in a number of ways. Be open to meeting new friends and accepting new paths of both direction and growth.

The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH As curious as this might sound, you could find it difficult to conceal your feelings from others today. You might be wearing your heart on your sleeve. You will also feel more protective and nurturing, especially to children. Nevertheless, it’s a fun-loving day! Tonight: Enjoy!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you want to cocoon at home and enjoy your privacy, especially among familiar surroundings. Actually, it’s an excellent day to be introspective, especially because childhood memories might bubble to the surface. Tonight: You feel sentimental.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH In conversations with others today, you feel a strong need for a real connection with someone. You want to bond. You want a meaningful discussion. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat. A female relative might play an important role. Tonight: Listen.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today it’s easy to emotionally identify with your possessions and what you own. Because of this, you will be less willing to lend something to someone or let someone use what you own. (“My precious!”) Tonight: Be sensible when shopping.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH The Moon is in your sign for the next two days, which will make you more emotional than usual. Your feelings will be heightened. This could obscure your objectivity. The good news is that it can also slightly boost your good luck! Bonus! Tonight: Good times.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you might want to withdraw and find a private cubbyhole to enjoy your own solitude because you don’t feel like socializing. This is not because you are being antisocial. You just need a breather. This is also a good day to explore any kind of mystical or spiritual discipline. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Your emotional connection with your friends will be important to you today. This is why you might feel more protective or supportive of someone. It’s also why you might even feel jealous if a friend pays more attention to someone else. (We’ve all been there.) Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today your personal life might be on public display for some reason, or you might find it difficult to hide certain facts about yourself. (Avoid public arguments in elevators.) Note: You might blur the distinction between professional and personal when talking to a boss. Tonight: You run the meeting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a pleasant day for you because the Moon is in your fellow Fire Sign. Basically, this will urge you to explore new ideas, see new places and meet new faces. You want to do whatever you can to expand your world, especially through travel and learning. Tonight: You want to crank things up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Financial matters, especially regarding shared property or something to do with taxes, debt or insurance issues, are on your mind today. You also might be dealing with wills, estates and inheritances. Tie up loose ends in these areas to give you more peace of mind. Tonight: Relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Today the Moon is in a sign that is directly opposite from your sign. This means you have to be cooperative, tolerant and prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This is not hard to do. Tonight: Listen to others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Today you might have to put your own emotional considerations second to the considerations of someone else. This does not mean that you are being a martyr, it simply means that you are reading the situation correctly. This is how things are unfolding today. Simple. Tonight: You feel rewarded.

BORN TODAY

Actress Charlize Theron (1975), actress Brit Marling (1982), actor David Duchovny (1960)

