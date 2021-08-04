On the Air
Wed., Aug. 4, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami OR Boston at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington OR San Francisco at Arizona MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root
5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis ESPN
Football, CFL
5:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh FOX 28
Golf
7 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship GOLF
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational GOLF
Olympics
5 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – Semifinal USA
1:30 p.m.: Men’s 50km Race Walk NBC Sports
3:30 p.m.: Women’s Golf GOLF
5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Gold-Medal Match NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Platform Final NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s Skateboarding – Park Final NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s Table Tennis – Doubles Gold Medal Match CNBC
5 p.m.: Men’s Track and Field – Finals NBC
5:30 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking – Spring Qualifying USA
6 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Bronze Medal Game CNBC
7 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking – Spring Qualifying CNBC
7 p.m.: Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Qualifying CNBC
7 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Gold Medal Game USA
9 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal USA
11 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Platform Quarterfinal USA
11:30 p.m. : Men’s Water Polo – Semifinal CNBC
12:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s 20km Walk NBC
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Handball – Semifinal USA
3 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Field Hockey – Gold Medal Game USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM
All events subject to change
