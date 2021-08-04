The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 65° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Miami OR Boston at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington OR San Francisco at Arizona MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees Root

5 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis ESPN

Football, CFL

5:30 p.m.: Hamilton at Winnipeg ESPN2

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas vs. Pittsburgh FOX 28

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational GOLF

Olympics

5 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – Semifinal USA

1:30 p.m.: Men’s 50km Race Walk NBC Sports

3:30 p.m.: Women’s Golf GOLF

5 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Gold-Medal Match NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s Diving – Platform Final NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s Skateboarding – Park Final NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s Table Tennis – Doubles Gold Medal Match CNBC

5 p.m.: Men’s Track and Field – Finals NBC

5:30 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking – Spring Qualifying USA

6 p.m.: Women’s Beach Volleyball – Bronze Medal Game CNBC

7 p.m.: M/W Canoeing/Kayaking – Spring Qualifying CNBC

7 p.m.: Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual Qualifying CNBC

7 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Gold Medal Game USA

9 p.m.: Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal USA

11 p.m.: Men’s Diving – Platform Quarterfinal USA

11:30 p.m. : Men’s Water Polo – Semifinal CNBC

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s 20km Walk NBC

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Handball – Semifinal USA

3 a.m. (Friday): Women’s Field Hockey – Gold Medal Game USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.