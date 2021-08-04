The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021

Australian Rules FootballAFL Premiership Football

Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)

AFL Premiership

Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide Power.

2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)

Auto racing

NASCAR Race Hub

2 p.m. Saturday (FS1)

ARCA

Watkins Glen.

3 p.m. Saturday (FS1)

BaseballMariners postgame

7 p.m. (Root)

Golf

Live from the Olympics

12:30 a.m. Saturday (Golf)

Olympics

Women’s marathon, 3 p.m. (USA)

Women’s golf, final round. 3:30 p.m. (Golf)

Track and field, men’s diving 5 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s diving, 6 p.m. (USA)

Men’s basketball

Gold medal match, France vs. United States, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s beach volleyball

Gold medal match, Norway vs. ROC, 7:30 p.m. (CNBC)

Rhythmic gymnastics, 7:40 p.m. (USA)

Baseball, bronze medal game Dominican Republic vs. South Korea. 8 p.m. (CNBC)

Men’s volleyball Bronze medal match

Argentina vs. Brazil, 9:30 p.m. (USA)

Women’s basketball Bronze medal game, Serbia vs. France, midnight (CNBC)

Women’s water polo Gold medal match, Spain vs. United States, 12:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)

Men’s basketball Bronze medal game, Slovenia vs. Australia, 4 a.m. Saturday (USA)

Men’s soccer Gold medal match – Brazil vs Spain. 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.