Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 6, 2021
Australian Rules FootballAFL Premiership Football
Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos. 11:30 p.m. (FS1)
AFL Premiership
Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide Power.
2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)
Auto racing
NASCAR Race Hub
2 p.m. Saturday (FS1)
ARCA
Watkins Glen.
3 p.m. Saturday (FS1)
BaseballMariners postgame
7 p.m. (Root)
Golf
Live from the Olympics
12:30 a.m. Saturday (Golf)
Olympics
Women’s marathon, 3 p.m. (USA)
Women’s golf, final round. 3:30 p.m. (Golf)
Track and field, men’s diving 5 p.m. (NBC)
Men’s diving, 6 p.m. (USA)
Men’s basketball
Gold medal match, France vs. United States, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
Men’s beach volleyball
Gold medal match, Norway vs. ROC, 7:30 p.m. (CNBC)
Rhythmic gymnastics, 7:40 p.m. (USA)
Baseball, bronze medal game Dominican Republic vs. South Korea. 8 p.m. (CNBC)
Men’s volleyball Bronze medal match
Argentina vs. Brazil, 9:30 p.m. (USA)
Women’s basketball Bronze medal game, Serbia vs. France, midnight (CNBC)
Women’s water polo Gold medal match, Spain vs. United States, 12:30 a.m. Saturday (USA)
Men’s basketball Bronze medal game, Slovenia vs. Australia, 4 a.m. Saturday (USA)
Men’s soccer Gold medal match – Brazil vs Spain. 4:30 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
