In brief: Solo art exhibit to fill Auntie’s gallery

From local reports

Artist Tracy Poindexter-Canton will have a solo exhibition, Reimagined,” at the Liberty Gallery in downtown Spokane on Friday to Aug. 28.

People can purchase the artwork on display on the Mezzanine Level above Auntie’s Bookstore at 402 W. Main Ave. or 203 N. Washington St.

A reception will be 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Short story contest set

The Faith leaders and Leaders of Conscience of Eastern Washington and North Idaho is sponsoring a short story contest, “Brilliant Blunders That Left a Mark.”

Entries must be received by Sept. 30. The first-place selection will be awarded $150, the second place $100.

Stories should be between 1,000 and 2,100 words, fiction or nonfiction, and should explore the ways people learn from their mistakes.

The contest is open to anyone from sixth grade to adults. Each writer can submit multiple entries.

For more information, email FLLConscience@gmail.com.

Salvation Army needs volunteers

The Spokane Salvation Army needs 400 volunteers to help stuff backpacks for the Backpacks for Kids giveaway Aug. 11.

Volunteers are needed Aug. 4-6 and Aug. 9-10 to fill the bags with school supplies, and on Aug. 12 for cleanup at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave. There are 4,000 backpacks to be filled.

For more information, contact Gerriann Armstrong at (509)325-6810 or gerriann.armstrong@usw.salvationarmy.org.