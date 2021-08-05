Registration clarification

In his July 13 letter to the editor (“Proving citizenship,”) Mr. (Dwayne) Brecto expressed concern about automatic voter registration during the Washington driver’s license application. If Brecto wants all licensing applicants to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote, then state law must be changed.

Only applicants for an enhanced driver’s license or a commercial driver’s license are eligible for automatic voter registration. These applicants must present proof of citizenship/immigration status. Proof includes a U.S. passport, naturalization papers, and certified birth certificates. Only an applicant whose citizenship has been vetted can be automatically registered.

Applicants for a regular driver’s license are asked if they want to register to vote, as required by state law. A regular driver’s license does not require proof of citizenship. The applicant is attesting under oath that all conditions, including citizenship, are met.

The voter registration processes at Driver’s Licensing offices follow the requirements of current state law. Brecto needs to present his request to the state legislators in his legislative district. Voters can obtain contact information for their state legislator at www.VoteWA.gov or www.leg.wa.gov.

Vicky M. Dalton

Spokane County auditor