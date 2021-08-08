On the Air
Sun., Aug. 8, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League
4 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD……………………………………. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Little League World Series: TBD……………………………………. ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota…………………………………….. ESPN
Basketball, NBA
Noon: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago………………… ESPN2
2 p.m.: Summer League: Brooklyn at Memphis……………………… ESPN2
4 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio vs. Minnesota…………… ESPNU
6 p.m.: Summer League: LA Clippers at Milwaukee……………… ESPNU
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
