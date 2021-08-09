Corbin Art Center closed due to sewer problems

Summer campers attending art sessions at Spokane’s Corbin Art Center were relocated this week after a sewage problem forced the building to close.

Friday’s session’s were canceled after the problem was discovered. Remaining classes for the rest of the summer starting this week were moved to the Woodland Center at the Finch Arboretum and the Manito Meeting Room at Manito Park, according to a letter sent to parents.

The sewer line appears to have partially collapsed and will require repairs, according to Joshua Morrisey, Spokane Parks and Recreation Department marketing assistant. A contractor has been tapped to help resolve the issue. Beyond the sewer line, there was only minimal damage in the basement caused by the break.

“At this time, we anticipate this will include either a partial or full sewer mainline replacement. We cannot provide a specific date when we expect the sewer function to be restored, but are working to that end and plan to restore functionality as soon as possible,” Morrisey wrote in an email to The Spokesman-Review on Monday.

Located on W. Seventh Avenue, the Corbin Art Center is the former home of Daniel Chase Corbin, completed in 1898 and now on the National Register of Historic Places. The building is on the grounds of Edwidge Woldson Park and was last substantially renovated in the 1990s.

The facility hosts a number of arts and culture programs for youth and adults.

The sewer pipe that serves the building was installed in the early 1900s and updated in the 1960s, according to Morrisey.

Spokane Parks and Recreation does not yet have a cost estimate for the repairs.