On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

2 p.m.: Southeast Region semifinals ESPN

4 p.m.: Southwest Region final ESPN

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City . MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

3 p.m.: Summer League: Atlanta vs. Indiana NBA

4 p.m.: Summer League: Boston vs. Denver ESPNU

5 p.m.: Summer League: Chicago vs. San Antonio NBA

6 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN

7 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Washington NBA

8 p.m.: Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland ESPNU

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club León at Sporting KC ESPN2

7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Sounders ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City………………………………………………………. 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

