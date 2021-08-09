On the Air
Mon., Aug. 9, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
2 p.m.: Southeast Region semifinals ESPN
4 p.m.: Southwest Region final ESPN
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City . MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
3 p.m.: Summer League: Atlanta vs. Indiana NBA
4 p.m.: Summer League: Boston vs. Denver ESPNU
5 p.m.: Summer League: Chicago vs. San Antonio NBA
6 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston ESPN
7 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Washington NBA
8 p.m.: Summer League: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland ESPNU
Soccer, men
5 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Club León at Sporting KC ESPN2
7 p.m.: Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Sounders ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City………………………………………………………. 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
