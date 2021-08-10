On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League regionals
11 a.m.: Florida vs. Tennessee ESPN
3 p.m.: New York City U14 vs. Chicago U14 FS1
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City OR Colorado at Houston MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
8 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn ESPN2
2 p.m.: Miami vs. Memphis NBA
3 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Orlando ESPN2
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans NBA
5 p.m.: Toronto vs. Golden State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Utah vs. Dallas NBA
7 p.m.: New York vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2
Golf
1 p.m.: U.S. Men’s Amateur Golf
Soccer, men
Noon: Super Cup: Chelsea vs. Villarreal CBS Sports
7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Monterrey FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
