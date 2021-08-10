The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League regionals

11 a.m.: Florida vs. Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: New York City U14 vs. Chicago U14 FS1

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City OR Colorado at Houston MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

8 p.m.: Toronto at L.A. Angels MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn ESPN2

2 p.m.: Miami vs. Memphis NBA

3 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Orlando ESPN2

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans NBA

5 p.m.: Toronto vs. Golden State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Utah vs. Dallas NBA

7 p.m.: New York vs. L.A. Lakers ESPN2

Golf

1 p.m.: U.S. Men’s Amateur Golf

Soccer, men

Noon: Super Cup: Chelsea vs. Villarreal CBS Sports

7 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at CF Monterrey FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

