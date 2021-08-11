Allegiant Air adding nonstop flights between Spokane, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Allegiant Air is continuing its expansion in the Spokane market with new nonstop service between the Lilac City and Phoenix.

The Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it’s adding the flights between Spokane International Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport beginning Nov. 22.

The flight schedule for service between the two airports varies by day and can be found at allegiantair.com. The new route is part of Allegiant’s nationwide service expansion with 22 new nonstop routes in 25 cities, according to a company release.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in the statement. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

For a limited time, Allegiant is offering $39 one-way fares between Spokane and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Tickets must be purchased Wednesday for travel by May 17 according to the airline’s website.

Allegiant Air launched two direct flights in February from Spokane International Airport to Las Vegas and Orange County.

Spokane International Airport is served by seven commercial airlines and offers nonstop routes to more than 20 destinations.