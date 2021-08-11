Chron History 8-12

The “worst fire of the season” was recorded in Kettle Falls in Ferry County on this day in 1929. The fire, labeled the Barnaby creek fire, burned 10,000 acres and was fueled by high winds. In the path of the fire was Hedlund Lumber Company of Spokane, with two million feet of yellow pine. Four new fires were also reported east of the Barnaby Creek fire. Mrs. Evelyn Fancher, widow of Major John Thomas Fancher, 41st division commander of Washington National Guard, was selected to christen the airsedan “Miss Spokane.” To christen the plane before their Spokane-New York-Spokane nonstop flight, Mrs. Fancher smashed a bottle of Spokane river water of the nose of the plane before their departure. The then-Commissioner of Finance blocked a proposed widening of Grand St. from Ninth to Fourteenth. The commissioner disagreed with using city funds to work on the street. The Chronicle also advertised a free souvenir airgram, a postcard sent via airmail, to celebrate the first direct air mail flight out of Spokane. The souvenir shows an aerial picture of downtown Spokane, including the Chronicle building and facts about Spokane. The Chronicle issued many postcards for subscribers throughout the years. We brought back the tradition with the return of the Chronicle, and today’s recreated postcards can be picked up at The Spokesman-Review lobby.