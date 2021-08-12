Another Brick in the Wall

FEBRUARY 1945 At the Yalta Conference in the closing days of the war in Europe, the Allies agree to divide Germany into four occupation zones: Great Britain, France and the United States will occupy the western, northwestern and southern portions, and the Soviet Union will occupy the eastern. Berlin, located in Soviet territory, is also divided into east and west zones. MAY 7, 1945 Germany surrenders. JUNE 24, 1948 The Soviet Union cuts off all land and water routes running between Berlin and the rest of West Germany. The Allies respond two days later by shipping supplies — more than 2.3 million tons of food, fuel and other goods over the next year — to Berlin via U.S. C-47 and C-54 aircraft. What comes to be known as the Berlin Airlift would end only after the Soviets call off the blockade on May 12, 1949. MAY 12, 1949 The Federal Republic of Germany — West Germany — is founded. Twelve days later, the German Democratic Republic — East Germany — is founded. JUNE 17, 1953 Workers across East Germany go on strike to demand better working and living conditions, free elections and unification of their country. The Soviet army helps the East German government crush the revolt. MAY 5, 1955 The Allies proclaim Germany a sovereign state, officially ending post-war occupation. JUNE 15, 1961 Conditions in East Germany continue to worsen and rumors swirl that the border may be closed one day. East German leader Walter Ulbricht declares, “Nobody intends to build a wall.” Thousands of East Germans read between the lines of that statement and make plans to leave. That month, 19,000 people would depart East Germany through Berlin. In August, 30,000 would flee. AUG. 12, 1961 At least 2,400 East Germans leave the country in a single day. With the permission of Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev, Ulbricht signs an order to build a barricade separating East and West Berlin. AUG. 13, 1961 The border between East and West Berlin is closed just after midnight. Work on what Ulbricht calls an “Antifascistischer Schutzwall,” or “antifascist bulwark,” begins as police, troops and volunteers begin stringing a barbed wire fence along the 100 miles around West Berlin. AUG. 19, 1961 The new wall claims its first life as a man, trying to climb down from his top-floor apartment in East Berlin’s Bernauerstrasse to the pavement below in West Berlin, falls to his death. AUG. 20, 1961 Tensions increase along the border. The U.S. sends a 1,500-troop task force to Berlin. AUG. 23, 1961 West Berliners without permits are banned from entering East Berlin. AUG. 24, 1961 Twenty-four-year-old Guenter Litfin is shot dead by East German border guards as he attempts to swim to freedom across the river Spree. It’s the first known killing by border guards. OCT. 22, 1961 A quarrel between an East German border guard and an American official on his way to the opera in East Berlin very nearly leads to what one observer calls “a nuclear-age equivalent of the Wild West Showdown at the O.K. Corral.” American and Soviet tanks face off for 16 hours at Checkpoint Charlie. AUG. 17, 1962 Eighteen-year-old Peter Fechter bleeds to death in no man’s land after being shot trying to escape. Western cameramen record the scene for nearly an hour before East German guards take away his body. JUNE 26, 1963 President John F. Kennedy gives a speech in front of the Schöneberg City Hall in the western half of the city: “All free men, wherever they live, are citizens of Berlin, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words, ‘Ich bin ein Berliner.’”





A concrete mason works on part of the wall between East and West Berlin on Aug. 13, 1961. (PETER HILLEBRECHT/ASSOCIATED PRESS)



Spectators in the French sector of East Berlin watch as East German workers stack concrete blocks on Aug. 13, 1961. (PETER HILLEBRECHT/ASSOCIATED PRESS)



West Berliners gather to gawk at East German border guards on the other side of the new wall on Aug. 18, 1961. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)



East German policemen remove barbed wire in order to raise the wall to 15 feet on Sept. 9, 1961. (EDWIN REICHERT/ASSOCIATED PRESS)