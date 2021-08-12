Stream on Demand: Platforms offer new flavors, with thrillers, magic, music and petty crime

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

John David Washington is an American tourist in Greece who, after surviving a tragic car accident, suddenly finds himself hunted in “Beckett” (2021, TV-MA). Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook and Vicky Krieps also star in the nightmarish conspiracy thriller directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. (Netflix)

The limited series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” (TV-MA) follows the surreal odyssey of a filmmaker (Rosa Salazar) who tries to break into Hollywood in the early 1990s and becomes tangled up with a modern witch (Catherine Keener). Adapted from the novel by Todd Grimson and developed by Nick Antosca (creator of “Channel Zero”). (Netflix)

A teenage girl (Emilia Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family, discovers a gift for singing in “CODA” (2021, PG-13). The indie drama won four awards at the Sundance Film Festival. (Apple TV+)

The award-winning documentary “Homeroom” (2021, TV-MA) follows the Oakland High School Class of 2020 as the pandemic complicates an already challenging senior year. It debuts along with “The Waiting Room” (2012, not rated) and “The Force” (2017, not rated), completing a trilogy of films by Peter Nicks that looks at relationships among health care, criminal justice and education in Oakland. (Hulu)

”Reservation Dogs” (TV-MA), a comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who turn to petty crime, is co-created and produced by Taika Waititi. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. Two episodes available, new episodes on Tuesdays. (FX on Hulu)

Based on the Marvel comic book, the animated anthology series “What If…?” (TV-14) features actors from the live-action MCU films voicing their characters in alternate reality stories. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

Classic pick: Richard Lester struck the magic balance between slapstick and swordplay in “The Three Musketeers” (1974, PG), a swashbuckling adventure comedy starring Michael York as young D’Artagnan taught to steal hearts and steal food with equal aplomb by the rascally musketeers. Oliver Reed, Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston also star. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

A retired hairdresser (Udo Kier) escapes his nursing home for one last adventure to fulfill the dying wish of a former client in “Swan Song” (2021, not rated). Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Michael Urie also star in the offbeat odyssey. Also new:

• “Finding You” (2021, PG), a romantic comedy about two young Americans falling in love in Ireland;

• Revenge thriller “Crime Story” (2021, R) starring Mira Sorvino and Richard Dreyfuss;

• “Buckley’s Chance” (2021, not rated), a family adventure set in Australia starring Bill Nighy.

Netflix

“The Paper Tigers” (2021, PG-13), the action comedy about three middle-aged martial artists (Alain Uy, Ron Yuan and Mykel Shannon Jenkins) who reunite years after retirement to avenge a death, was produced independently in Seattle by filmmaker Tran Quoc Bao.

“The Kissing Booth 3” (2021, TV-MA) completes the series of high school romantic comedies starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney.

”Quartet” (2012, PG-13), the directorial debut of Dustin Hoffman, stars Maggie Smith as an opera diva in a home for retired musicians. Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly, Pauline Collins and Michael Gambon also star.

The documentary “Misha and the Wolves” (2021, PG-13) takes on the incredible – and discredited – story of a young girl during the Holocaust to explore how and why we fall victim to hoaxes and how we react when the truth comes out.

The five-part docuseries “Untold” (TV-MA) explores unusual tales from the world of professional sports. The first, “Malice at the Palace,” looks at the infamous 2004 brawl at the Pacers-Pistons NBA game and its fallout and lasting legacy. New documentaries arrive each week.

”Bake Squad” (TV-G) is the latest addition to the baking competition series.

International TV: “Gone for Good” (France, TV-MA, with subtitles), a limited-series crime thriller based on a novel by Harlan Coben, follows a man (Finnegan Oldfield) who plunges into a mystery when his girlfriend goes missing 10 years after losing the two people he loved most. Also new:

• Limited series “AlRawabi School for Girls” (Jordan, TV-14, with subtitles), about outcast schoolgirls who plot takedowns of their tormentors;

• “The Kingdom” (Argentina, TV-MA, with subtitles), a drama of politics, crime and religion;

• Historical drama “The Crowned Clown” (South Korea, TV-14, with subtitles) about a stand-in for an unhinged king.

Animation: “Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild” (2021, TV-PG) is a fantasy based on a video game.

Amazon Prime Video

“Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time” (2021, Japan, TV-MA), the fourth and final installment of Hideaki Anno’s post-apocalyptic anime franchise, was a box office smash in Japan.

Anna Paquin, Kit Harrington, Minnie Driver and Garrett Hedlund are among the guest stars in the second season of the romantic comedy anthology series “Modern Love” (TV-MA).

International passport: “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie” (France, 1972, PG, with subtitles), Luis Bunuel’s Oscar-winning masterpiece of upper-class hypocrisy, is a sly, dry comedy with absurdist flair.

True stories: “Not Quite Hollywood” (2009, R), Mark Hartley’s survey of Australian exploitation cinema, is one of the most entertaining and affectionate documentaries about cinema that you’ll ever find.

Hulu

Episodes of the reboot of “Fantasy Island” (TV-14) and the eighth season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (TV-MA) stream a day after their respective network debuts.

More streaming TV: The fifth seasons of “Queen Sugar” (TV-14) with Rutina Wesley, from producers Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, and “Saints & Sinners” (TV-MA) with Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell arrive from the cable channel OWN.

HBO Max

Originally produced for the short-lived DC Universe streaming service, the third season of the DC superhero series “Titans” (TV-MA), featuring a team of young adult heroes, begins on HBO Max, which is also home to the first two seasons. New episodes on Thursdays.

”Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys” (TV-14) is the 16th season of the nonfiction sports series.

Lisa Bonet stars in “A Different World” (1987-1993, TV-PG), the spinoff of “The Cosby Show.”

Other streams

The brutal murder of a young girl in Copenhagen launches and investigation that leads to City Hall in “The Killing (Forbrydelsen)” (Denmark, 2007-2012, TV-MA, with subtitles). The series was remade in the U.S., but this is the first time the original has been available to American viewers. The first season is now streaming, the second and third seasons roll out in subsequent weeks through August. (Topic)

Host Andy Cohen takes on romance, relationships and sex with a variety of adult singles in the reality-TV series “Ex-Rated” (not rated). (Peacock)

”Moone Boy” (2012-2015, TV-14), created by and starring Chris O’Dowd, is a quirky comedy about a young boy and his imaginary friend. Also new is the British cult science-fiction series “Blake’s 7” (1978-1981, not rated) from Terry Nation (creator of the Daleks in “Doctor Who”). (BritBox)

The cult sketch comedy from Canada “The Kids in the Hall” (1988-1995, TV-PG) comes to AMC+, with the first season now available and subsequent seasons arriving every Monday. (AMC+)

Based on a true story, the limited-series crime drama “The Hunt for a Killer” (Sweden, not rated, with subtitles) follows the years-long hunt for a child murderer. (Sundance Now / AMC+)

The second season of the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (TV-14) continues the stories of the other Starfleet crew members. (Paramount+)

”Platinum Blonde: Starring Jean Harlow” presents 14 films featuring the 1930s superstar, including the steamy romantic adventure “Red Dust” (1932) with Clark Gable and the hilarious Hollywood comedy “Bombshell” (1933) with Lee Tracy, and “The Queen of Paris: Josephine Baker” collects four French features with the American star, including “Zou Zou” (France, 1934, with subtitles) co-starring Jean Gabin. (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Queen Bees,” “Finding You,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.