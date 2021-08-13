Reykdal: Without vaccine mandate, keeping schools open this year will be challenging
OLYMPIA – As COVID-19 cases surge across the state, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said Friday schools will need both mask and vaccine mandates to remain open.
“Without additional measures, keeping schools open will be a challenge,” Reykdal told reporters.
Reykdal sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, urging him to require all employees in public K-12 schools to get vaccinations as condition of employment.
Inslee announced this week he’s mandating vaccines for most state and private health care employees. Reykdal called for a similar mandate in his letter. Inslee’s office said Thursday that the governor had the authority to issue vaccine mandates for teachers, but an announcement would not come this week.
Similar to the mandate for state employees, Reykdal said he would support exemptions for teachers who could not get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.
“It is not, ‘Get a vaccine or lose your job,’ ” Reykdal said. “There are many exemptions.”
Reykdal said the vaccine mandate would not apply to students.
He added this request for a vaccine mandate would not delay reopening or close schools.
