Fast-moving brush fire in Ford prompts immediate evacuations

A brush fire propelled by wind near Ford grew to 1,500 acres Sunday evening and prompted immediate evacuations for residents living on or near Corkscrew Canyon and Happy Hill Road.

A “primary structure, three barns and a shed” had burned as of 6 p.m., according to Stevens County Fire District No. 1. A shelter had been established at Wellpinit High School, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire officials from Stevens County Fire District No. 1 told residents through their Facebook page they needed to leave immediately as they used ground and air resources to battle the fast-moving brush fire that started around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The evacuation area included residents who lived north of 5821 Highway 231.

Level 2 orders, or “be ready to leave,” were in place for areas west of Highway 231 and Ford as of 3:18 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., the Stevens County fire district reported several structures had been threatened. The Washington state Department of Natural Resources assisted in efforts to slow the fire, though officials said progress had slowed by mid-afternoon.

Officials believed the fire may have started with a barn that caught on fire.

Washington state Route 231 was closed at mile post 49, south of Ford, as of a little after 2 p.m. due to the fire.

Stevens and Spokane county strike teams were sent to work the fire, and a type 3 incident management team was set to take command Sunday.