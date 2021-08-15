The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 80° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees………………………………………………….. MLB

5 p.m.: Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox……………………….ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

3 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns…………………………… ESPN2

5 p.m.: Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic…………………………………. ESPN2

7 p.m.: Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls…………………………….. ESPN2

Softball, Little League World Series

7 a.m.: TBD………………………………………………………………………………………… ESPNU

10 a.m.: TBD………………………………………………………………………………………. ESPN2

1 p.m.: TBD…………………………………………………………………………………………. ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.