On the Air
Sun., Aug. 15, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees………………………………………………….. MLB
5 p.m.: Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox……………………….ESPN
Basketball, NBA Summer League
3 p.m.: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns…………………………… ESPN2
5 p.m.: Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic…………………………………. ESPN2
7 p.m.: Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls…………………………….. ESPN2
Softball, Little League World Series
7 a.m.: TBD………………………………………………………………………………………… ESPNU
10 a.m.: TBD………………………………………………………………………………………. ESPN2
1 p.m.: TBD…………………………………………………………………………………………. ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM
All events subject to change
