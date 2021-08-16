The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Cheney-area fire forces evacuations

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 16, 2021

A wildfire burning near Cheney is forcing evacuations on Monday evening. (Spokane County Fire District 3)
Staff reports

A wildfire near Cheney has burned about 150 acres in windy conditions.

Fire officials with Spokane County Fire District 3 is notifying residents in nearby areas to evacuate.

The Level 3 Evacuation urges residents that live between Scottie Dog Lane, Pine Meadow Lane, and Hanson Pond Lane to leave immediately.

Fire officials estimate the fire has burned about 150 acres, according to KHQ News.

This story is developing

