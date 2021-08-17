Ford fire continued slow advance overnight, evacuations remain for towns north of Spokane

Eight homes have been destroyed a 13,000-acre fire in southern Stevens County.

The Ford-Corkscrew fire, which started Sunday near Ford, more-than doubled in size Monday and overnight, forcing evacuations effecting hundreds of residents.

Winds overnight carried the fire north and northeast toward the Five Sister’s Mountain area as well as Bittrich-Antler, Casberg-Burroughs and Redman roads. These areas remained under level 2 evacuation orders, meaning residents needed to be ready to leave a moment’s notice, according to a news release from the Northeast Interagency Incident Management Team 1.

Evacuations spanned nearly everywhere between the towns of Ford, Tumtum, Clayton, Loon Lake and Springdale, according to an evacuation map from the incident management team.

Fire crews focused on structure protection after the fire destroyed eight residences and 12 “minor structures” as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

Parts of western Tumtum, Ford and west of state Route 231 were under level 3 “go now” evacuations along state Highway 291 to Corkscrew Canyon Road.

Level 2 orders were set for Loon Lake as well as parts of Tum Tum and Clayton. Springdale was given a Level 1 order, which meant residents did not have to leave immediately but needed to be aware of danger in the area.

Crews eagerly awaited the predicted Tuesday cold front that could bring some rain but also wind and the potential for lightning in the afternoon. Air support likely will be assigned to the fire early Tuesday morning, the fire district said.

The fire district said most of the fires in the area so far this summer have been dry-fuel driven. With no significant precipitation in sight, the fire district said windier conditions this fall are a concern.

Evacuees can go to Deer Park High School where the Red Cross is set up.

Reporter Emma Epperly contributed to his report.