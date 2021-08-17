On the Air
Tue., Aug. 17, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota MLB
12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
5 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at New York CBS Sports
Golf
3 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf
Softball, Little League World Series
2 p.m.: Championship, Oklahoma vs. Virginia ESPN
Soccer, men
5:30 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona ESPNU
8 p.m.: The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain CBS Sports
8 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston ESPN2
Track and field
9 p.m.: IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
All events subject to change
