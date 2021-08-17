The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota MLB

12:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN

5 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at New York CBS Sports

Golf

3 a.m. (Thursday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf

Softball, Little League World Series

2 p.m.: Championship, Oklahoma vs. Virginia ESPN

Soccer, men

5:30 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona ESPNU

8 p.m.: The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain CBS Sports

8 p.m.: International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston ESPN2

Track and field

9 p.m.: IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

All events subject to change

