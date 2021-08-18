On the Air
Wed., Aug. 18, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Little League World Series
10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Hawaii ESPN
Noon: Ohio vs. Tennessee ESPN
2 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Nebraska ESPN
4 p.m.: California vs. New England ESPN
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
11 a.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City MLB
4 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati MLB
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut NBA
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles NBA
Football, CFL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at British Columbia ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
4:30 p.m.: New England at Philadelphia NFL
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: The Northern Trust Golf
3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf
1 a.m. (Friday): EPGA: D+D Real Czech Masters Golf
3 a.m. (Friday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf
MMA, Professional Fighters League
6 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight and Heavyweights ESPN
Soccer, The Women’s Cup
8 p.m.: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC CBS Sports
Track and field, IAAF
9 p.m.: World Athletics U20 Championships NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
All events subject to change
