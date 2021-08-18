The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Little League World Series

10 a.m.: Connecticut vs. Hawaii ESPN

Noon: Ohio vs. Tennessee ESPN

2 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Nebraska ESPN

4 p.m.: California vs. New England ESPN

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

11 a.m.: Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City MLB

4 p.m.: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati MLB

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Connecticut NBA

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles NBA

Football, CFL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at British Columbia ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

4:30 p.m.: New England at Philadelphia NFL

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: The Northern Trust Golf

3 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Boise Open Golf

1 a.m. (Friday): EPGA: D+D Real Czech Masters Golf

3 a.m. (Friday): LPGA: AIG Women’s Open Golf

MMA, Professional Fighters League

6 p.m.: Women’s Lightweight and Heavyweights ESPN

Soccer, The Women’s Cup

8 p.m.: Chicago Red Stars at Racing Louisville FC CBS Sports

Track and field, IAAF

9 p.m.: World Athletics U20 Championships NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

All events subject to change

