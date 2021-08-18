River Park Square hosts job fair

Employers at River Park Square are hiring for more than 50 positions via job fair this week.

Businesses participating in the job fair include MUV Fitness, Bath & Body Works, Cosmic Cowboy Grill, Sephora, Lush and Urban Outfitters.

The job fair will take place 4-7 p.m. Thursday on the first level of the downtown Spokane mall at 808 W. Main Ave.

T-Mobile suffers data breach

NEW YORK – The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just more than 40 million former and prospective customers that applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday.

The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customers appears to be compromised.

No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information from the nearly 50 million records and accounts were compromised, it said.

T-Mobile also confirmed approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were exposed.

There was also some additional information from inactive prepaid accounts accessed through prepaid billing files.

The company said that it proactively reset all of the PINs on those accounts. No Metro by T-Mobile, former Sprint prepaid, or Boost customers had their names or PINs exposed.

From staff and wire reportsT-Mobile said that no customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information or Social Security numbers were in the inactive file.