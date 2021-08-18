The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021

Auto Racing

NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS

5 p.m. (FS1)

NASCAR Camping

World Truck Series

Toyota 200.

6 p.m. (FS1)

Baseball

MLB Baseball

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros.

5 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

8 p.m. (ROOT)

Boxing

PBC Weigh-In

2 p.m. (FS1)

Football

NFL Preseason Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals. 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

2021 AIG Women’s Open

Third Round.

Saturday 3 a.m. (GOLF)

Lacrosse

Premier Lacrosse League

Archers LC vs Chaos LC. 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator MMA

Bellator 265:

Kongo vs. Kharitonov.

6 p.m. (SHOW)

Soccer

MLS Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes

at LA Galaxy.

7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

