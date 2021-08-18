Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 20, 2021
Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay – NCWTS
5 p.m. (FS1)
NASCAR Camping
World Truck Series
Toyota 200.
6 p.m. (FS1)
Baseball
MLB Baseball
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros.
5 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
8 p.m. (ROOT)
Boxing
PBC Weigh-In
2 p.m. (FS1)
Football
NFL Preseason Football
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals. 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Golf
2021 AIG Women’s Open
Third Round.
Saturday 3 a.m. (GOLF)
Lacrosse
Premier Lacrosse League
Archers LC vs Chaos LC. 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator MMA
Bellator 265:
Kongo vs. Kharitonov.
6 p.m. (SHOW)
Soccer
MLS Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes
at LA Galaxy.
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.