TV Best Bets







NFL

Week 2 of the shortened three-week NFL preseason offers up a number of interconference matchups, including tonight’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, between the NFC West’s Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC West. For Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it looks like another run deep into the postseason as they pursue their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Kyler Murray and the Cards, meanwhile, hope some major offseason moves will get them back to the playoffs after missing them in 2020 with an 8-8 record. 5 p.m. on ESPN.

Burden of Truth

In the new episode “Scorched Earth,” a desperate Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) races to find some evidence supporting the dismissal of the charges against her before her scheduled hearing at the end of the day. That obsessive focus on finding what she needs leads to tension with her legal team, however. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) is searching for a lead in the case against the mine. Paul Essiembre and Anwen O’Driscoll also star. (TV14) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Half Brothers’

Part road-trip comedy, part family drama, Luke Greenfield’s 2020 film opens 25 years after Flavio Murguia (Juan Espinoza) left Mexico to seek employment in the United States, but never returned to his family as promised. His son, Renato (Luis Gerardo Mendez), has grown up to be a successful aviation company executive, so when he receives a phone call advising him that his ailing father needs him in Chicago, Renato only grudgingly sets out on the journey. Connor Del Rio, Vincent Spano and Pia Watson also star. 8:15 p.m. on HBO.

The Greatest At Home Videos

Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”) returns to host the sophomore season of this feel-good reality series that spotlights the humor, humanity and striking creativity that have become hallmarks for this new generation of viral home videos. Producers report that Season 2 showcases an evolution in this show’s format, featuring new video categories that reflect the world as it continues to reopen in the aftermath of a global pandemic. It also will feature surprise celebrity appearances, as well as other new aspects to be announced later. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on CBS.

Dynasty

With Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) preoccupied with her business ventures and at odds yet again with Alexis (Elaine Hendrix), hubby Liam (Adam Huber) is left feeling neglected in the new episode “She Lives in a Showplace Penthouse.” Meanwhile, with Senator North (guest star Kevin Kilner) steadfastly opposing Blake’s (Grant Show) airport plans, the latter takes matters into his own hands. Elsewhere, Dominique (Michael Michele) bonds with Cristal (Daniella Alonso) over haute couture. Sam Underwood, Rafael de la Fuente, Alan Dale and Robert C. Riley also star. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on KSKN.

One Week to Sell

When a shabby bungalow in Rye, New York, needs a refresh, host Taylor Spellman rethinks the entire layout with a plan to modernize the home with calming, nautical hues and sunny accents in an episode called “Cowabungalow.” Taylor also wants to revamp the dated dining area, but she and her design team have just five days to complete the job. (TVG) 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler looks for room to operate during an NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 13 in Glendale, Ariz.