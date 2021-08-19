Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 19, 2021

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Vortex: An FBI Thriller,” Catherine Coulter (Morrow)

6. “Blind Tiger,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

7. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

10. “We Were Never Here,” Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)

4. “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” Mirin Fader (Hachette)

5. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

6. “Breathe: A Life in Flow,” Rickson Gracie (Dey Street)

7. “Dear America: Live Like It’s 9/12,” Graham Allen (Center Street)

8. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

9. Here, Right Matters: An American Story,” Alexander Vindman (Harper)

10. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

COVID-19 Updates