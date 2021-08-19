This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

4. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “Vortex: An FBI Thriller,” Catherine Coulter (Morrow)

6. “Blind Tiger,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

7. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Cellist,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

10. “We Were Never Here,” Andrea Bartz (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)

4. “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP,” Mirin Fader (Hachette)

5. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

6. “Breathe: A Life in Flow,” Rickson Gracie (Dey Street)

7. “Dear America: Live Like It’s 9/12,” Graham Allen (Center Street)

8. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

9. Here, Right Matters: An American Story,” Alexander Vindman (Harper)

10. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)